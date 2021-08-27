Broken boat washes up in Norton Shores; Owner working to tow it away

The watercraft's motor failed while out on Lake Michigan, and the owner had to temporarily abandon the vessel due to high waves Thursday.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The owner of a broken down boat that washed ashore in Norton Shores near Lake Harbor Park is working to remove the vessel Friday.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he believes the boat's motor broke in Lake Michigan Thursday and washed up along the beach.

He said the owner was trying to tow away the vessel on Thursday, but the waves were too big.

Police said they've received several calls about the boat already, and hope it can be towed away sometime on Friday.

