Broncos head football coach tests positive for COVID

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Western Michigan's head football coach tested positive for COVID-19 and will be coaching virtually for at least a week.

Coach Tim Lester announced Tuesday morning that he began to feel some mild symptoms Sunday afternoon. He tested positive for the virus Monday morning.

"Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling OK," Lester said in a statement.

While he won't be with his team in person, Coach Lester will meet with them virtually.

"I have full faith in our staff and players, and am looking forward to quickly getting back in the office next week as we enter conference play," he said.

The Broncos are 2-1 overall this season and take on San Jose State on Sept. 25.

