GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to tap into your inner artist! Grand Rapids based non-profit Kids Food Basket provides thousands of sack suppers for children in need every week and you can help make that meal extra special. Friday, October 19 is Brown Bag Decorating Day.

Founder Bridget Clark Whitney joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE morning team to explain how you can take part. They are hosting a special Pop-Up Volunteer Project on Friday, October 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in all three Kids' Food Basket locations where people can decorate bags towards their goal of 100,000. Amazingly, that is less than 2 weeks of decorated bags for kids in our community.

Today is Brown Bag Decorating Day with ⁦@kidsfoodbasket⁩! Thanks to founder Bridget Clark Whitney for showing us how it’s done! Their goal is 100k bags decorated for sack supper meals for kids in need! ⁦@wzzm13⁩ pic.twitter.com/QK5X5TaSa8 — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 19, 2018

