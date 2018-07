Bubbleman Ron uses an ordinary soap bubble solution to create square bubbles, merry-go-round bubbles, bubbles inside of bubbles inside of bubbles, tornado bubbles, and much more! Join us for this entertaining blend of science and fun!

Wednesday, August 1

10:30 a.m. Seymour Branch - 2350 Eastern SE

3:00 p.m. Yankee Clipper Branch - 2025 Leonard NE

6:30 p.m. Main Library - 111 Library St NE

For more information, visit www.grpl.org or call 616-988-5400

