Budweiser Clydesdales part of day-long celebration honoring veterans in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In Muskegon County Thursday, there were the traditional events the community holds to honor veterans on Veterans Day, and some new events, too.

The traditional community Veterans Day ceremony held at the Causeway Park went as planned starting at 11 a.m. as rain soaked participants.

"It's a day set aside for veterans," Dennis Cobler with VFW 8846 said. "It's a perfect spot to do these kinds of ceremonies."

This community showed up, despite the wet, windy and cold weather.

"It's awesome," Paula Tilman, Marine Core Muskegon Detachment 703. "Glad to see everybody here."

Tilman hopes the event reminds community members to be thankful for veterans all year long, and not just on the special day set aside each year to thank veterans.

"When they say thanks for your service they should mean it, and not just say it," Tilman said.

Muskegon Community College's annual Veterans Day Salute was moved inside due to the rainy weather.

The event included an honor guard, rifle salute and laying of wreaths by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames.

"Approximately 1% of the U.S. population at any given time has served in uniform," keynote speaker and MCC Adjunct Political Science Instructor Rob Kumpf told those in attendance.

New events in Muskegon to honor veterans included a Heroes United Parade right down Western Avenue that featured the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and several local veterans' groups from around the county.

The first-time event was hosted by United Way of the Lakeshore and Tyler Sales. The tribute honored veterans, first responders, active military and frontline workers.

A free community celebration concert at the Mercy Health Arena ended the day-long celebration.

It was a chance for United Way of the Lakeshore to launch Mission United, new programs directed to improve the lives of area veterans.

"We are actually looking for input from our veterans tonight, how can we help, how can the community support you more so that you can get that success point that we all want for all of our vets," said United Way of the Lakeshore President Christine Robere.

