Building and house engulfed in flames in Wyoming after vehicle catches on fire

According to Wyoming dispatch, the building and house are a total losses.

On Monday around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Police and Fire units responded to the reports of a vehicle fire in a manufacturing building in the 2500 block of Batt Drive SW.

Responding units located a commercial building engulfed in flames and caught a house to the north on fire. Both the building and house are considered total losses and it is unknown at this time what was manufactured in the building.

There were also multiple semi trucks near the building which fire units are trying to save. All occupants of the building and the house had evacuated and there are no injures reported at this time.

Wyoming Fire personnel are still on scene and working to extinguish the fire.

Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety said it's still a large, active scene and is requesting that people avoid the area of S. Division Ave, between 28th Street and Alger Street, as well as Plaster Creek between S. Division Ave and Buchanan Ave SW.

