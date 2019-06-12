SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters Friday that the burning human remains found Tuesday in Atascosa belong to a missing 20-year-old San Antonio woman.

According to the sheriff, Meagan Elizabeth Gonzales was reported missing on November 15. She was last seen November 11. Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department were handling the search for Gonzales, but BCSO deputies discovered the remains, Salazar said.

The sheriff said that his department is investigating this case as a homicide.

The sheriff's office is now working with Crime Stoppers to determine what happened to Gonzales. Anyone with information regarding Gonzales' disappearance and death are asked to contact BCSO or Crime Stoppers.

First responders were called out to the 12000 block of Wisdom Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a possible burning body. That evening, the sheriff told reporters the victim was burned beyond physical recognition, and investigators are unable to determine the age or gender of the body.

Last month, KENS 5 spoke to Gonzales' father, who said he was holding on to hope his daughter would come home safely.

"There's a lot of things that are going through my mind... good and bad," he said as he held on to a photo of his daughter. "She was supposed to go to work and I found out she didn't go to work, and that what started triggering me," he said.

"Meagan, if you're watching, I want to tell you I love you and I miss you very much," he said.

