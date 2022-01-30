Burst pipe closes road in Norton Shores

A pipe burst on Lake Harbor Road near Spencer Drive in Norton Shores, causing the roadway to close down.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A water main break is causing trouble for residents and cleanup crews Sunday night.

A pipe burst on Lake Harbor Road, near Spencer Drive in Norton Shores around 7 p.m., causing the road to close down.

Crews on scene told 13 On Your Side water main breaks are fairly common during the winter months, as the cold air presses on the pipes, causing them to burst.

Parts of Lake Harbor Drive are blocked off while crews work to fix it and it is unknown when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

