Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Michigan — Business leaders are protesting House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness.

The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly $1.5 billion but revise how it is split among 15 state universities.

The Ann Arbor school would see a 12%, or $39.5 million, reduction. Wayne State's funding would drop by 4%, or $8.2 million. Funding would rise 10% for seven universities, including Central, Eastern and Grand Valley.

