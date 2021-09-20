Businesses hiring younger employees to fill open positions

Businesses across the state are finding ways to stay competitive in the job market, like raising wages and giving flexible hours.

LOWELL, Mich. — At Three Brothers Pizza in Lowell, hiring is slow.

"It's tough right now," says owner Mike Ordway. "It's always tough, but it's getting real hard."

Businesses across the state are finding ways to stay competitive in the job market, like raising wages and giving flexible hours. For some, the answer is to widen the pool of candidates.

In Michigan, you can hire employees under 16, so Mike Ordway is doing just that.

"I hired four last week," he says.

Michigan's Youth Employment Standards Act allows for minors as young as 14 to work with an agreement between the employer and the employee's school.

"Some of their parents come and want to talk to me too," says Ordway.

Ordway says sometimes a younger employee comes with a learning curve, like a recent hire who called out in their first week.

"Now they just lost out on some of their training," he says.

But younger employees can also provide longevity, like an employee he hired at 14 who worked for him for five years.

"You want 16 going on 18," says Ordway. "Not 18 going on 14."

Looking to fill 10 positions currently, Ordway just hopes anyone in any position answers the call.

"The tips are good people! The tips are good," he explains.

