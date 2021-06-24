Businesses offer incentives to return to work

Lobdell says he's working hard to find employees for the 12 Grand Rapids restaurants that the ownership group owns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a year of take out orders, the Beltline Bar is full of customers once again. Meaning a full staff of employees is key.

"Everybody in the industry is doing all they can to bring the workforce back," says Jeff Lobdell, President of Restaurant Partners Management.

Signs throughout the restaurant ask guests to be patient with the short staff. Lobdell says he's working hard to find employees for the 12 Grand Rapids restaurants that the ownership group owns.

"There's a lot of great incentives and reasons to come back," says Lobdell.

First off, wages are up.

"We're several dollars, three, four, five, eight, 10 dollars above minimum wage in most cases," he says.

According to Lobdell, that's 10% to 30% more than most positions were making two years ago. Some also have added COVID benefits.

"All of our cooks are making an extra dollar an hour with pandemic pay," he says.

Staff are also encouraged to refer friends, with a $200 bonus if that person is hired and stays 30 days.

"Plus another $200 if they last 90 days," says Lobdell.

And it isn't just a bonus for employees. Lobdell also offers incentives for customers who refer employees.

"If you set up your neighbor, daughter, friend, someone you know for an interview, just for making that connection we'll give you a $25 dining certificate," he says.

So are incentives like these working? A study by Indeed.com says users searching for jobs with hiring incentives more than doubled since January, showing a greater interest from people looking for work.

Lobdell, however, says it isn't just about money.

"You need to provide a real fun and enjoyable workplace," he says. "That's what's most important to us."

