MUSKEGON, Mich. — Heritage Landing and downtown Muskegon will be busy during July with five big event expected to attract big crowds to the Port City.

The fun begins with Muskegon RockStock with performances by Tantric and Saliva July 4.

"It's going to be loud, going to be heavy, it is going to be fun," Brandon Baskin, an event organizer said.

Concert gates open daily at 5 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per night or $25 for all three nights.

Friday, July 5 includes

Trapt and Puddle of Mudd

Saturday, July 6 tribute bands to

Metallica

AC/DC

Ozzy Osbourne

Fireworks begin after Thursday's concert.

RockStock expanded to include a carnival midway on the shore of Muskegon Lake. Entrance to the carnival is off the city's bike path.

The seventh annual Lakeshore Art Festival is Friday and Saturday in and around Hackley Park. The event is one of the biggest July attractions in Muskegon.

"We anticipate about 60,000 people over the two-day event," Carla Flanders, the Lakeshore Art Festival Director said.

Muskegon's 150th Celebration is July 11-13 at Heritage Landing.

Concerts include

Bret Michaels

Gretchen Wilson

Kansas

Warrant

Freddie Jackson

Muskegon Bike Time is July 18-21.

Rebel Road is planned for July 17-21.

