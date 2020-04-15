GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Buying and selling homes is never a simple process. Now think about how much more difficult is during a pandemic. It's a reality some buyers, sellers and the real estate agents are currently dealing with.

Mandy DeHaan's husband, Nick, had been trying to convince her to sell their home and buy a new one for years.

She says, "And I finally said in December, we can totally do this."

They put in an offer on a new home in late February. They were planning to list theirs on March 23rd.

"Well, March 12th, the governor announced schools were going to shut down."

They moved up their list date by a week. It was the right move.

"We got several offers. Accepted one. And then the following week, everything shut down."

New restrictions really complicate the process. For starters, in-person showings aren't allowed.

"A seller can do a zoom or skype and walk a buyer through," says realtor, Micah Childress. "But sellers want to see what they're buying in-person."

He says sellers can't even have professional photos taken to put on their listings. "For the average seller, popping around taking photos of your house, it doesn't look good online, you're not going to create the demand right now you would need."

Childress says new listings are down 75% from last year. But, the Grand Rapids market was hot before the pandemic. "I've seen 50 offers on one house."

And he's hopeful it's an industry that will rebound faster than most because of pent up demand.

"We're going to see a rush of listings and all the buyers who've been sitting on the sidelines are going to come out of the woodwork."

Childress says he's telling his clients to wait to sell. Hopefully, he says, they will be able to go to and hold open houses in the next few weeks.

