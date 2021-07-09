Byron Center finds week 3 opponent after back-to-back COVID cancellations

If Byron Center football didn't have bad luck, they may not have any luck at all. Thanks to a school in Indiana, the Bulldogs will have a week 3 opponent.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — COVID-19 concerns are why Greenville High School has canceled its scheduled football game Friday night against Byron Center.

For the Bulldogs, it's the second straight week their originally-scheduled opponent has canceled because of COVID.

"I would definitely say Byron Center is finding itself in the most unlucky position of anybody in Michigan right now," said Geoff Kimmerly, MHSAA Director of Communications.

Teams in Byron Center's situation have three choices, according to Kimmerly. They can accept a win-by-forfeit, try to find another opponent or they can just say, 'No game,' and choose to play an 8-game schedule.

"To have a couple COVID-related cancellations like this happen to the same school, out of 600 schools in the state, is quite unique," Kimmerly said. "Right now, that's only happened to Byron Center and hopefully it doesn't happen to anybody else."

13 ON YOUR SIDE left messages for the Byron Center Athletic Department Tuesday, seeking comment, but not of the calls were returned. However, 13 ON YOUR SIDE did learn that late in the day, Byron Center was able to secure a new opponent for this week.

The Bulldogs will travel to Indiana Friday to face Elkhart High School.

