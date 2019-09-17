GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A two-month project to restore the Calder sculpture in downtown Grand Rapids is just about complete.

La Grande Vitesse, commonly referred to as the Calder, has been a part of Grand Rapids since 1969.

"The structure itself has remained the same," Grand Rapids Assistant Project Manager Kyle Johnson said.

Last month, the city started the process to conserve and restore the installation to its original color.

"Every few years we would repaint based on condition, graffiti — just dealing with the elements itself," Johnson said.

Painters uncovered dozens of layers of paint.

"We found about 30 different layers of paint had been applied within the last 50 years," Johnson said.

Fifty years ago, the city worked with local artists to try to match it to the color the artist, Alexander Calder, had in mind.

"They found that there's a lot of inconsistency worldwide," Johnson said.

This year, the city partnered with the official Calder Foundation to conduct in-depth research on the true color of Calder Red, rather than relying on old, weathered coatings or excess paint that is beyond industry standards for shelf life.

"They went through and studied a wide portfolio of his original work and identified what a true Calder Red should be, and that's what we're making sure we're aligning with," Johnson said.

The gray color that was visible on Tuesday is a zinc sealer.

"Every day you see different groups of people that show up and take photos," Johnson said. "It's getting a lot of attention right now."

This project is not associated with the project to redevelop and upgrade Calder Plaza as a whole. Downtown Grand Rapids INC is one of the businesses that is spearheading the upgrade. In a statement, they said it's still in the design process at this point, and there will be more information as far as details on timeline and construction phases released later this Winter or early Spring 2020.

