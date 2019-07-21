LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 58-year-old man from Caledonia drowned in Green Lake on Saturday.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, police and the Allegan County Dive/Rescue and Recovery Team responded to Green Lake in Leighton Township.

Marine officers, divers and fire personnel searched the lake for the missing victim, but reports of where he was last seen were not good. Due to the limited information as well as personnel and conditions, Kent County's Dive Team requested to assist with additional sonar technology and underwater cameras.

Severe storms, wind and lightning continued during the day and made searching difficult. Search efforts have continued into Sunday morning.

Information indicated that the 58-year-old victim was swimming off his pontoon boat when he went under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

