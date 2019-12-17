CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed in a crash in Tekonsha Township Monday night.

The Michigan State Police said a vehicle was disabled on the side of the road after hitting a deer. The two occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and off the freeway, but a second car rear-ended the disabled vehicle.

After hitting the disabled vehicle, the second vehicle veered off the roadway into the ditch and struck a tree.

First responders performed CPR on the driver of the second vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital. They were the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Southbound I-69 was closed for several hours while the investigation was being conducted and debris was cleaned up. The crash remains under investigation.

