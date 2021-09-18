x
California wildfires make run toward giant sequoia groves

Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum.
Credit: AP
A fire engine drives past sequoia trees in Lost Grove as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle two California wildfires that have burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees. 

The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where two lightning-caused fires merged Friday and reached the western tip of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias. 

Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum. 

Another fire in the area has burned into the Giant Sequoia National Monument, but firefighters haven’t been able to determine how much damage was done.

