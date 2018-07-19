GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Now is the time to adopt a furry feline friend as the Kent County Animal Shelter is seeing a significant uptick in cats and kittens.

KCAS requires potential adopters to fill out an adoption form prior to finding their purrr-fect match. For those who rent, landlords will be contacted to ensure that cats are permitted.

Adoption fees for kittens 2 to 4 months old is $40 and $5 for cats older than 4 months.

“While there is a seasonal fluctuation to the community cat population and a summer increase is certainly normal,” says Carly Luttmann, Program Supervisor at KCAS. “it’s a reminder of the importance of spaying and neutering pet cats and the cats in our community.”

All pets adopted from KCAS come spayed or neutered.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is located at 740 Fuller N.E. in Grand Rapids. The shelter is open Monday through Friday 9:30-1 and 2-6:30.

