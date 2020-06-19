Calls come for Columbus, Ohio to change its name

As the city removes its Christopher Columbus statue, some are calling for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name.

On Thursday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the Christopher Columbus statue outside of City Hall would be removed.

But for some, the Ohio capital shouldn't stop its disassociation with its namesake there.

As the Memorial Day death of George Floyd has spurred conversations and protests regarding race across America, the celebration of Christopher Columbus has become a prominent talking point, with critics pointing to the explorer's enslavement and general treatment of Native Americans. In addition to statues being vandalized and/or taken down, some on social media have begun calling for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name, which it has carried since being founded in 1812.

As for what people want to rename Columbus to, suggestions have been few and far between. That is, aside from a petition to rename the city "Flavortown" in honor of celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri, who was born in Columbus.

As of Friday, the petition to rename Columbus "Flavortown" has generated more than 7,100 signatures.