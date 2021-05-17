Calls to MDHHS problem gambling hotline increased after online gambling was legalized

She says the ability to gamble from your own home has made it easier for everyone, including those more vulnerable to addiction.

MICHIGAN, USA — Online gambling was legalized in Michigan on January 22. Through the end of April, there were nearly $300 million in bets. But it's also led to more calls for help.

"In January we saw an increase of calls that almost doubled the number of calls we'd received in the months prior," says Alia Lucas, Gambling Disorder Program specialist for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MDHHS reports in February 2020, 213 gambling-related calls were made to its problem gambling hotline. In February 2021, a month after the legalization of online gambling, that number more than doubled to 563.

"The increased access is definitely a cause for concern," says Lucas.

She says the ability to gamble from your own home has made it easier for everyone, including those more vulnerable to addiction.

"It might be something where a person now reaches out to gambling," says Lucas. "Whereas before they might have gone to the gym, even gone shopping, go out for dinner, engage with friends."

With that ease of access, she warns that it's now more important than ever to be smart about your gambling. Online casinos in Michigan offer self imposed restrictions to keep players from spending too much.

"They're able to either restrict their access to some of these platforms and they're also able to put spending limitations in place," explains Lucas.

Lucas also says gambling from home has led to an increase in younger people playing. She advises parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of addiction.

"Give time limits for your youth and young adults and how long they engage in electronic activities," she says. "Make sure you're aware of what it is they're accessing."

The MDHHS problem gambling hotline has counselors on standby 24 hours a day. The number is 1-800-270-7117. You can also speak virtually with a councilor via the MDHHS website.

