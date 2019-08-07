GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A western Michigan Christian college is becoming a university.

Calvin College officials say the Grand Rapids school will officially become Calvin University on Wednesday. The date coincides with the birthday of 16th-century theologian John Calvin, school namesake and key figure in the Protestant Reformation.

“This is an exciting time in Calvin’s history,” said Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin University. “This change to university grants us permission to think and dream and hope and aspire to a great deal more as we engage with more learners around the world.”

Calvin officials say the 3,700-student institution founded in 1876 aims to extend its global reach and influence, as well as its commitment to Reformed Christianity. Goals over the next decade include expanding academic and extracurricular offerings, collaborating among disciplines and outside entities and updating its facilities.

Officials say the name change better reflects its growth and expansion.

The Calvin community will commemorate the significant milestone with a series of events, including a panel discussion, dedication service and celebration cookout. Check out http://calvin.edu/go/July10 for the lineup of events.

