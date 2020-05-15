Calvin University gathers 5,000 COVID-19 tests for students

The school has enough for every student to be tested with many left over

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Le Roy wants to see his students faces again.

"We are trying to develop concrete plans for all the things that we can control to create the greatest likelihood of a successful return to campus," explains Le Roy, President of Calvin University.

With a goal of bringing everyone back here this fall, he decided to begin building up a supply of COVID-19 tests.

"If there's anybody who is symptomatic," says Le Roy. "And they're coming back, at least we are able to identify them or any asymptomatic carriers."

After partnering with Helix Diagnostics, the school has 5,000 tests on hand, enough for every single student and staff member to be tested with many left over.

If a student tests positive, designated areas in living areas will let them wait out their quarantine period in isolation.

"They can return to class online until such a time that they're no longer infectious," says Le Roy.

Calvin is the first school in Michigan to be able to test each of its students.

