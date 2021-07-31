Camp Blodgett in Grand Rapids turns 100 years old

The camp is celebrating with a musical festival July 31, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Camp Blodgett in Grand Rapids is celebrating 100 years of bringing fun and adventure to children in West Michigan.

The camp is hosting an all-day music festival.

Guests can enjoy music on two stages featuring nine musical acts.

Climb the rock wall if you’re feeling adventurous, get creative with some arts and crafts, or make delicious smores by the fire. The birthday party is also a fundraiser.

The camp was founded in 1921 with the goal of providing underprivileged kids with an opportunity to experience nature, and it continues that mission to this day.

“For the most part we want to focus on giving kids an opportunity for camp who wouldn’t otherwise have that chance and that’s where that kind of money scenario comes in where we don’t ever want finances to get in the way for kids out of Grand Rapids and the Ottawa County area to have a chance for camp," Rick Meyering, Director of Operations for Camp Blodgett, said.

The party starts at 2 p.m. and goes on until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $50.

