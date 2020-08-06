Canada eases border restriction, allows immediate family in

It's a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TORONTO, ON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

Trudeau says anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians.

He says they will have have to say in Canada for at least 15 days.

