Canada-United States border reopens Tuesday for immediate family visits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that some close family members can reunite north of the border as long as they plan to stay for at least two weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canada-United States border is reopening Tuesday, but the new policy is limited.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that some close family members can reunite north of the border as long as they plan to stay for at least two weeks.

Immediate family is defined as as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or step-parents, and guardians.

The U.S. Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 20 to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.