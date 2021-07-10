Cannabis consumption events coming to Muskegon, starting with 'Halloweed'

New Standard Park Place is throwing a "Halloweed" marijuana consumption event on Oct. 30 in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — New Standard Park Place will put a new spin on Halloween in the city of Muskegon come Oct. 30 by offering "Halloweed" to patrons 21 and older.

The event at 1922 Park Street is a ticketed cannabis consumption event, a first in the city of Muskegon.

The consumption event includes live music, food trucks and outdoor activities where patrons will be able to enjoy cannabis as they might have a beer at a beer tent.

The temporary marijuana event is split into two events with slightly different vibes at each. An afternoon chill out is from 3-6 p.m. with the band Westside Soul Surfers and is $25 per person. From 8-11 p.m. an evening fire up is with the band Desmond Jones and is $42 per person. From 6-8 p.m. DJ Prim and rapper Biffy the Beat Slayer will go on. People with an afternoon ticket may stay on and those with an evening ticket are welcome to arrive early.

Tickets for both events are $60 and there’s a VIP package for $100. Tickets are available at New Standard's website.

“Muskegon is West Michigan’s most cannabis-friendly city and being able to host a consumption event here is something we’ve been envisioning for most of this year,” said Tracy Powers of New Standard Park Place.

No alcohol will be served or allowed. No weapons. Service animals only.

There aren't too many Michigan cities that opted to allow cannabis consumption events. Powers believes Halloweed will be the fifth in the state and first in West Michigan since Michigan residents voted in 2018 to approve the drug for recreational use.

Temporary cannabis consumption events must be held by someone licensed with the state as a marijuana event organizer. They also need a permit for the event itself submitted at least three months before the event is held.

"We were the first to do recreational sales here in Muskegon," said New Standard Inventory Manager David Harris. "Now we're once again checking off another first for us and the city."

Powers says the event should look similar to a beer event. But unlike a beer festival the consumption has to be out-of-sight from the public. That part of the event will be at the back of New Standard's property.

"You'll not see consumption from the street," said Powers. "During the event they're able to freely and openly smoke cannabis which is just something that hasn't occurred in the State of Michigan until this year."

Powers gives credit to Muskegon city leaders for approving the unique event.

"Being open to hold a consumption events is just another way they're helping the businesses in this community to grow," she said.

Most of the city's marijuana-related business is along Muskegon's Laketon Avenue. That's where Michigrown invested millions of dollars into a closed manufacturing building.

"Everything from the roof to the interior and outfitted it a state of the art grow facility," said Michigrown Partner David Frasier.

The company is about to harvest its 14th crop, this one includes more than 300 marijuana plants.

The company has grown to 40 employees and sells its product to stores in the Muskegon area and around the state.

Michigrown is also planning stage for a cannabis consumption event that is expected to take place in June of next year.

"Finally people are able to openly consume and purchase their product on site and I think it's going to add a twist to what people are actually used to," said Frasier.

Part of the tax on all marijuana sales in the state returns to the city where those sales were made. For the city of Muskegon that resulted in $112,000 with will soon pay for some new street lights along Laketon Avenue.

