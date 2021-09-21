Car careens into home in Spring Lake Village

The truck hit a parked car, sending it directly into the house's front porch. Neither the driver nor the residents were injured.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a scene where a pickup truck crashed into a home.

Police say a black Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Spring Lake, was driving eastbound on Liberty Street.

The man collided with a parked car on the side of the road, sending his vehicle careening through a stop sign at Buchanan Street, crashing into the front porch of a house.

Neither the driver nor the residents were injured in the incident.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but the driver was issued a citation for causing the crash.

