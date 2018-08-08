Remembrance Road in Walker will be filled with flashy cars, to honor local first responders.

The Remembrance Car Cruise starts at 10 a.m. August 18. Cars wills tart at Everkept Storage and cruise down Remembrance Road to City Central Complex. There, festival activities will include a barbeque, games, antique and classic cars and more.

Tim Sobie from Sobie Meats stopped by My West Michigan to grill up some burgers and hot dogs, and discuss alternatives when grilling.

