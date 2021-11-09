Car, motorcycle collide in Ottawa County, motorcyclist injured

A man on a motorcycle pulled into the path of an SUV, resulting in a collision.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man on a motorcycle pulled into the path of an SUV in Polkton Township on Saturday, resulting in a collision. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries.

At 12:30 p.m., a man riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle stopped at a stop sign on Wilson, Eastbound at 56th Avenue. He then pulled into the path of a Southbound 2010 Chevy Suburban.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man from Whitehall, received injuries that police say are not life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet.

The passengers of the SUV, a 39-year-old man and 59-year-old man from Zeeland, were uninjured.

