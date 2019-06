COLUMBIA, S.C. — A car ran off the road and crashed into a car dealership, damaging several vehicles in the process.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Fernandina Road just off Interstate 26.

It's unclear whether the car was on Fernandina or I-26 when it lost control. But the vehicle wound up damaging a total of 9 other cars.

One driver was taken to Lexington Medical Center. That person's condition is not yet known.

Highway patrol is still investigating the incident.