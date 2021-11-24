Caregiver charged with murdering elderly Michigan man

A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of an elderly man who was in his care.

DETROIT — A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of an elderly Detroit man who was in his care.

Wayne County prosecutors say that Nassim Moustapha Messelmani of Westland stabbed and shot 72-year-old Edward McLendon last week and then turned himself in to authorities.

He remains in jail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

