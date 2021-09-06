x
Carrabba’s in Michigan will give you up to $1,000 to work for them

The country-wide Italian restaurant chain is offering sign-on bonuses for all hourly and salaried positions.
Credit: Carrabbas Italian Grill
The final product of Shrimp & Scallop Spiedino Recipe from Carrabbas Italian Grill.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, a country-wide chain restaurant, is offering up to $1,000 in sign-on bonuses to new hires.

Managers can earn $1,000 as a bonus once their training is complete, and new hires in hourly positions can receive $200 after their first month on the job.

Carrabba’s says they have employee benefits, perks, flexible schedules, full training and more.

Below are the Michigan locations that are hiring:

  • Grandville, MI: 3441 Century Center Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
  • Lansing, MI: 6540 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
  • Canton, MI: 1900 North Haggerty Road, Canton, MI 48187
  • Novi, MI: 43455 West Oaks Drive, Novi, MI 48377
  • Sterling Heights, MI: 44695 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
  • Southgate, MI: 14805 Dix Toledo Road, Southgate, MI 48195
  • Portage, MI: 5690 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
  • Troy, MI: 660 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084

To apply for a position, visit their website here.

