Carrabba’s in Michigan will give you up to $1,000 to work for them

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, a country-wide chain restaurant, is offering up to $1,000 in sign-on bonuses to new hires.
Managers can earn $1,000 as a bonus once their training is complete, and new hires in hourly positions can receive $200 after their first month on the job.
Carrabba’s says they have employee benefits, perks, flexible schedules, full training and more.
Below are the Michigan locations that are hiring:
- Grandville, MI: 3441 Century Center Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- Lansing, MI: 6540 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
- Canton, MI: 1900 North Haggerty Road, Canton, MI 48187
- Novi, MI: 43455 West Oaks Drive, Novi, MI 48377
- Sterling Heights, MI: 44695 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- Southgate, MI: 14805 Dix Toledo Road, Southgate, MI 48195
- Portage, MI: 5690 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
- Troy, MI: 660 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084
To apply for a position, visit their website here.
