Cases at Central Michigan University rise, Eastern delays return to campus

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Kahldun says if schools are going to be safe this year, it'll take three simple steps.

"Masks work, hand washing works, social distancing works," explains Dr. Kahldun.

But she says its up to the students to comply.

Central Michigan University has 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to students returning to campus a week ago, bringing the total up to 79. After a party was broken up on Friday, the university says anyone who hosts or attends large parties could be fined or suspended.

"If people are doing the right thing in schools, maintaining those practices, I think we'll be okay," says Dr. Kahldun.

In Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan University students won't be learning in person until September 20th. The university says the move-in delay is in response to seeing cases on the rise at other college campuses.

Those cases are all being followed by health professionals.

"The schools are mandated to report any cases to their local health departments," says Dr. Kahldun. "Our state health department will be working very closely with our local departments as well."

At Grand Valley State University, students began moving in on Monday. The school is screening both students and parents for symptoms before they come to campus and requires everyone wear a mask.

