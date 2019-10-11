ALBION, Mich. — According to Albion Department of Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp, Zachary Winston, the brother of Michigan State University All-American basketball player Cassius Winston, was killed Saturday night after being struck by an Amtrak train.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said that a 19-year-old Albion College student "intentionally walked in front of a westbound Amtrak train, tragically ending his life."

The Detroit Free Press originally confirmed Zachary Winston's identity and was later confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE by Albion Public Safety.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the pedestrian crossing just west of Erie Street.

Amtrak tweeted Saturday night, saying the Wolverine Train 354 was stopped west of Albion "due to an earlier trespasser incident east of Battle Creek." They later tweeted that the train was running again but behind schedule.

A spokesperson with Amtrak, Kimberly Woods, said Amtrak train 355 came into contact with a person on the track. Woods says that service was temporarily suspended and no one on board was injured.

Zachary Winston was a three-year varsity player at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. He and the Britons played No. 1 MSU in an exhibition game on Oct. 29, but Zachary did not play due to injury.

In one game this season, Zachary played 15 minutes and had three points in the Britons' 71-52 loss to Mount Union.

Zachary and his roommate and teammate, Milton "M.J." Barnes, reported racist messages and swastikas that had been left on the whiteboard outside of their dorm room since December.

Albion College President Mauri Ditzler issued the following statement to the Albion College community:

"Last night, our family lost a student. And as families do in difficult times, we must come together to mourn and to embrace one another. We have been in close contact with the student’s family and are doing everything we can to support them. In accordance with the family’s wishes, we are not sharing a name or details at this time. Please keep the family close in your heart. We plan to offer grief counseling to our community and will be sharing details later today."

Posts on social media from numerous Michigan State athletes, coaches and community members came pouring in after the news broke:

