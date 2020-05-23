Cat shelter starts online adoption site, 'C harmony'

After having to stop adoptions in March and send many staff members home, the shelter decided to create essentially its own dating site for adopting cats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carols Ferals in Grand Rapids wants to help you meet the cat of your dreams.

The problem?

They cant show you their cats in person because of the pandemic.

"Lots of applications came in, people wanted to adopt pets," says board member Kristin Whurman. "But unfortunately we weren't able to."

After having to stop adoptions in March and send many staff members home, the shelter decided to create essentially its own dating site for adopting cats, and call it C Harmony.

"This way at least we can say start with this group that is going to match what you're looking for," explains Whurman. "That will hopefully narrow down on your focus."

Whurman says the potential adopters will fill out a survey online. For example, if they say their house is more like a carnival than a library, they can find a good fit for that home.

"There are certain cats that we wouldn't want to fit in that home, like a senior cat that needs a little more quiet space," says Whurman.

Volunteers place each cat in a personality category, from the confident "Lead Guitarist" to the curious "Sherlock". After you're matched with two or three cats, you'll meet them over a video call before deciding who is right for you.

Since C Harmony launched earlier this month, Wuhrman says its been extremely successful.

"We've had to bring our adoption staff back on," says Whurman. "And we're making appointments all the time during the week."

