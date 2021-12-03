Catholic Charities West Michigan opens drug and alcohol detox center in Muskegon

The 14 bed facility on 7th St. offers stays of three to five nights for people looking to break free from drug and alcohol addictions.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan's new Kolbe Center where people withdrawing from drug and alcohol addictions can go for help is nearly ready to accept its first patients.

A ribbon cutting event was held in front of the facility at 1713 7th St. in Muskegon Friday, March 12.

The 4,700-square-footsub-acute center is described by C.C.W.M. as a "first detox center of its kind in the Muskegon area."

The Kolbe Center offers clients a safe place to stay for three to five nights as they get help to break free from addiction.

With 14-beds the center expects to treat over 700 clients annually.

“We are thrilled to open the Kolbe Center and happy to fill a needed service within the Muskegon community,” said David Bellamy, CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan. “The Kolbe Center will be the missing piece of the puzzle for people battling drug and alcohol addiction. Up until now, individuals trying to safely withdraw from alcohol or drugs had to travel to Grand Rapids or Traverse City to detox. By providing help to those suffering from addiction, we hope to show compassion and offer support to help clients fulfill their God-given potential.”

The Kolbe Center team will include a medical director, nursing staff, peer support specialist, as well as master's level licensed therapists. Catholic Charities will hire 10 to 12 new employees to staff the stand-alone detox center located on the same property as CCWM’s future 21,000 sq. ft. Park Street administrative building, currently under construction.

The construction of both buildings follows a land swap between C.C.W.M. and the City of Muskegon. Once vacated the city will take over Catholic Charities' service center on 3rd St. In exchange Catholic Charities received what was roughly 2.5 acres of vacant city owned property bordered by on 7th St., Park St. and Dale Ave.

"The beauty of having it here is that all of the support services whether it's the medical community or whether it's the after care is all present here and we're able to connect with those services," said Bellamy. "This can be life changing for folks."

Muskegon city leaders will be exploring the possibility the soon to close service center on 3rd St. can be redeveloped into retail, office and possibly residential units.

The building's redevelopment may also trigger additional redevelopment projects in Midtown Muskegon.

