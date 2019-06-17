GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Detectives from the Michigan State Police say the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs were the cause of death for two people at a motel in Whitehall.

Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne, were found dead at the Rodeway Inn last month.

Investigators also found a 6-month-old, identified as the couple's child, Skylah, who survived for a week by herself in the room. She is now being cared for by family members after being released from the hospital.

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the Western Michigan University School of Medicine showed the presence of opioids in both Bramer and Reed, including fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, butyrylfentanyl and metabolites of fentanyl, as well as other substances including alcohol and cannabinoids.

The autopsy findings, combined with surveillance footage, digital evidence and interviews with witnesses enabled detectives to conclude the deaths of Bramer and Reed were accidental.

