SANDUSKY, Ohio — It's April Fools' Day, but the new Cedar Point admissions deals for Michigan residents are no joke.

From May 11 to June 30 this year, guests can purchase the Cedar Point Wild Card for $59.99, plus tax, for unlimited admission to Cedar Point between those dates.

There are also special Wild Card overnight packages available at Cedar Point hotel properties starting at $87 per person, per night for a family of four.

The Wild Card is only available online and does not include admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking, special discounts or any other benefits.

There are also one- and two-day trips for their Michigan Super Saver option. A one-day Michigan Super Saver is $39.99 plus tax and includes one single-day admission to Cedar Point, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks.

The two-day option, priced at $79.99 per person plus tax, includes admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks each day.

Both the single-day and two-day Super Saver's are valid through Sept. 2. The Michigan Super Saver is available now at cedarpoint.com and will be sold at select Meijer stores later this month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.