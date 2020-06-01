SANDUSKY, Ohio — After more than four months at $99, Cedar Point has increased the cost of its 2020 Gold Pass.

The Gold Pass – which now costs $129 -- went up in price Monday morning.

Cedar Point had previously said the $99 deal would be available through Oct. 27, which was the last day of the 2019 operating season. The bargain pricing was then extended until Jan. 5.

When it first launched in August, guests who purchased the 2020 Gold Pass ticket option were given unlimited admission to Cedar Point and free parking for the last few months of the 2019 season – including HalloWeekends.

This put the Gold Pass in a swirl of controversy as some park fans blamed the $99 season ticket for causing overcrowded conditions and long wait times for rides. The pinnacle of this criticism arrived Saturday, Oct. 19, when Cedar Point’s access roads were temporarily closed and incoming guests were turned away as the park was “nearing capacity” shortly before 4 p.m.

Cedar Point officials have said the Gold Pass is not the sole reason for increased park traffic at the end of last season.

“Ever since the HalloWeekends event debuted in 1997, Cedar Point has experienced high demand, particularly during periods of perfect weather,” Clark told 3News in a statement last year. “While the Gold Pass is very popular, it is not the main contributor to the elevated demand – the popularity of the event and great weather were the primary factors in high traffic volume resulting in a temporary closure of road access to the park this past Saturday.”

Here's what's included with the 2020 Gold Pass:

- Unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores water park

- Free parking

- Discounts on food and merchandise

- Bring-a-friend admission discounts

- Early entry 30 minutes before the general public

The Gold Pass comes as Cedar Point plans to celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2020 with a new river adventure ride known as Snake River Expedition.

The other new 2020 offerings include:

- A fully immersive nighttime celebration along the Main Midway

- New food options, including throwback menu items from previous seasons

- Nostalgic souvenirs and merchandise

- A re-imagined Town Hall in Frontier Town

