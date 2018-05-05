SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cedar Point probably wanted the debut of its new Steel Vengeance coaster to trend on Twitter, but not like this.

People eager to ride the new record-shattering "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster, with a steel track set on a wooden framework, were turned away after the ride had been in operation only a short time on the park's opening day.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark gave the Port Clinton News Herald the following statement:

"At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station. There were guests on both trains. Four guests requested a review at the ride by the park’s First Aid team and went back into the park. All other guests left the ride and continued their visit.

Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time."

The closure led to tweets, as one might expect.

Steel Vengeance is gonna be down for a while...2 trains just bumped — Taylor Bybee (@coasterstudios) May 5, 2018

And this ...

Steel Vengeance opening day: two trains crashed and it’s shut down. Maybe they should have named it Disaster Transport? — Laura Shue (@Blue_Suede_Shue) May 5, 2018

Apparently, a train finishing its ride had a bump with an parked train at the station, according to Twitter users.The park has not yet announced when Steel Vengeance will reopen.

And some people looked for a silver lining.

Well on the bright side about the Steel Vengeance situation, maybe now the gp will be scared so shorter lines — Josh Schertzer (@thetweetofjish) May 5, 2018

Cedar Point says this ride is the world's tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Cincinnati Enquirer