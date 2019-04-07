CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A new industrial park could be coming to Cedar Springs.

This week the city was awarded an $872,000 federal grant for infrastructure.

The plan is to extend West Street South and create an Industrial Park on 55 acres of city owned land.

City leaders say a number of local businesses have already expressed interest.

"Having good sized properties with road, water and sewer is hard to come by anywhere near Grand Rapids anymore, so we've had lots of interest," Mike Womack, the city manager said.

City leaders are hopeful that construction will begin in the Spring.

