Cedar Springs driver critically injured after striking tree

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors. Police are still investigating the incident.

A 33-year-old man from Cedar Springs was driving in Montcalm County when he went off the road and struck a tree around 6:34 p.m. Saturday. He remains in critical condition.

The man was driving north on Amble Rd in Maple Valley Township when he lost control of his 1999 Ford pickup truck, authorities said.

The driver was trapped inside the car until he was pulled out by fire crews. He was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors. Police are still investigating the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.