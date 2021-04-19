Cedar Springs High School evacuated after receiving threat

The staff took immediate action to ensure all students and staff who were in the building were quickly evacuated and moved to secure locations.

On Monday morning, Cedar Springs Public Schools officials received a threat specific to their high school.

Busses headed to Cedar Springs High School were diverted to the middle school, no students were dropped off at the high school.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-site and the canine team is swept the building and safely cleared the space at 9 a.m.

At this time K-8th grade classes will go as scheduled. High School classes will resume on a two-hour delay schedule, starting at 9:30 a.m., with lessons being delivered as planned.

