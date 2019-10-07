REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to Reed Road near Yankee Road where a vehicle was driving northbound on Reed and drove off the roadway.

Police say the driver, a 29-year-old John Davis, of Cedar Springs, traveled about a quarter of a mile through a field before hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believe to be a factor, but alcohol and driver distraction are not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation by MSP.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.