Cell phone store robbers arrested after high speed car chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., several departments assisted Michigan State Police in chasing a suspect vehicle that was involved in a cell phone store robbery in Rockford earlier in the day.
The three suspects fled from the vehicle after it was stopped in the area of Valley and Lake Michigan Drive NW.
Grand Rapids Police Department officers assisted as well and all three suspects were arrested.
