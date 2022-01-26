Central Michigan gives students full-ride scholarships after 13OYS reported on error

After a 13OYS investigation, CMU is giving scholarships to the 58 students who mistakenly received a message saying they were awarded a full-ride last weekend.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University is giving scholarships to the hopeful students who mistakenly received a message saying they were awarded a full-ride last weekend.

Last Saturday, incoming students checked their online portal to learn if they'd won the Centralis Scholarship, or a full-tuition scholarship, from Central Michigan.

The students received a message saying they'd been awarded the funds, although this had been a mistake. The University claimed there was a messaging technology testing error.

After 13 On Your Side reported on one hopeful student who was 'torn apart' by the mistake, Central Michigan has chosen to award all 58 students who saw the erroneous message with the scholarship.

"We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal," CMU officials wrote in a statement.

"To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship."

