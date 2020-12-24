Challenges create frustration in high school sports

The most recent issue has been the mixed messaging from the MHSAA in the past week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comstock Park Football Coach Doug Samuels has never faced a challenge like this past year.

"Coming up with ticket lists and sideline protocols, how are we going to get water to the kids so we don't cross contaminate," says Samuels.

"I'm not sure anyone involved in high school athletics has a real sense of what's going on and I think that's the most frustrating part," says Samuels.

The frustration comes from being told last week that practices could resume and then walking that back this week due to COVID and testing concerns.

"A lot of teams that practiced Monday and Tuesday didn't learn about this new decision until Tuesday after practice so you go from hope and optimism to now being if you are a head coach or an administrator you have to call those kids back in and be like we can't move forward at this point and that is the disappointing part," says Samuels.

On Wednesday state officials released an updated Winter Sports schedule but Samuels hopes the communication will improve.

"Communication with athletic directors and coaches and I also think it's clear that communication has to improve with them and the leadership in Lansing," says Samuels.

