Charges dropped for man arrested at Grand Rapids McDonald's in viral video

A video of the arrest was posted on Tik Tok by a bystander. It quickly garnered thousands of views and interactions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been dropped against a man arrested by Grand Rapids Police Department in a McDonald's parking lot in September.

A video of the arrest was posted on Tik Tok by a bystander. It quickly garnered thousands of views and interactions.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said charges were dismissed this week after a full review of all the video, including body cam footage from the officers, and a testimony, which said it was in the best interest of justice to drop charges.

Becker also said GRPD had every right to believe he was a suspect in the breaking and entering of a nearby business. He also said it was a gray area, and in the end, determined the charges should be dropped.

Following the incidence, there was an internal investigation of the Police Department.

Police told 13 On Your Side he matched the description of the suspect of the robbery. Officers say they tried to make contact with the man, but he was uncooperative.

In the video, on-scene police are heard yelling "don’t move or scream,” among expletives.

13 On Your Side warns viewers that there are expletives throughout the video.

RELATED VIDEO: GRPD chief releases statement after McDonald's arrest goes viral

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.