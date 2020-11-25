Chatfield recommends ballot processing changes

The state Speaker of the House resisted early mail-in ballot processing. He now says that was a mistake.

LANSING, Michigan — For days, the entire country watched Wayne County as false claims of fraud were lobbed at both the votes and people counting the votes.

It happened, in part, because poll workers couldn't begin processing the rush of mail-in votes until one day before the election. Democratic leaders like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked for more time, but republicans resisted.

Now one of them is saying that was a mistake.

In a major story by POLITICO, Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield said they should have allowed for early processing of votes. It became a spectacle. And it should be something the legislature fixes.

Other states like Florida and Ohio start process ballots weeks in advance. Both had their final numbers, without problems, on Election Night.

Chatfield is term-limited and leaves office after the new year.

Related videos:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.